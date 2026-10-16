Vitali Klitschko’s “UDAR” faction urged Kyiv residents not to attend the October 17 rally calling for the capital’s mayor to resign. They cited security concerns, specifically the risk of a “Shahed”-type drone strike on a crowd of people.

“We thank the people of Kyiv for their willingness to take to the streets in defense of local self-government and against attempts to destabilize the situation in the capital. We appreciate the trust of the capital’s residents, their concern, and their readiness to support Kyiv.”

“Udar” assures that it respects protesters who hold opposing views, as Kyiv has always been open to different opinions and positions, including criticism.

“We have been and remain a democratic city. But we cannot risk people’s safety for the sake of politics: given the Russian threat, large gatherings of citizens in the open air pose a threat to their lives and health. A "Shahed" drone can fly from one end of Kyiv to the other in just a few minutes," the statement reads.

“Udar” called on people to refrain from mass gatherings on Saturday, October 17, “in light of the security situation.”

“Those who are calling on people to gather for protests today must answer a simple question: if a Russian attack occurs during the gathering and people are harmed, who will be held responsible for this decision?” the statement notes.

"Udar" believes that destabilizing the situation in the capital—which Russia is viciously attacking and trying to deprive of electricity, heat, and water—only helps the enemy.

“Today, we need responsibility, unity, and collaboration to ensure Kyiv’s resilience. We urge everyone to prioritize the safety of Kyiv residents over political interests!” say representatives of “Udar.”

Source: Statement by the “Udar” faction.

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