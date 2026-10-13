In Lviv, a man opened fire with a non-lethal weapon

In Lviv, police detained a 37-year-old man who, during a domestic dispute, fired a rubber bullet at his 38-year-old opponent. The victim sustained an injury to his left lower leg. The suspect faces up to seven years in prison for the offense.

The incident occurred on October 9 on Hetman Polubotok Street in Lviv. According to law enforcement, a domestic dispute broke out between two local residents, aged 37 and 38.

During the altercation, the younger of the two men pulled out a non-lethal weapon and fired at the older man, hitting him in the leg. The victim subsequently required medical attention. Medical personnel diagnosed him with an injury to his left lower leg.

Criminal police operatives, investigators, and personnel from other units of Police Department No. 2 of the Lviv District Police Administration No. 2 worked at the scene.

Law enforcement officers detained the suspect in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. The firearm used in the shooting was seized and sent for forensic examination.

Under the procedural guidance of the Frankivsk District Prosecutor’s Office, investigators notified the man that he was suspected of violating Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—hooliganism.

The penalty under this article provides for imprisonment for a term of three to seven years.

The pretrial investigation is ongoing.

This was reported by the Lviv Regional Police.

In Kropyvnytskyi, law enforcement officers detained an armed man who, while speaking with police officers, threw grenades at them and opened fire with an automatic weapon. Before his arrest, he set off explosions and fired shots.

In Mykolaiv, a conflict between trolleybus passengers escalated into a shooting. A pre-trial investigation is currently underway.

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