In Lviv, a female Uklon passenger gave birth to a baby boy on her way to the maternity hospital

In Lviv, a passenger riding with the Uklon taxi service gave birth to a baby right during her ride to the maternity hospital. The expectant mother was rushing to the hospital, but the baby boy decided to make his entrance while they were still on the road. Both the mother and the newborn are doing well.

“You won’t believe it, but it happened again! This is the third time a baby has been born during an Uklon ride! This time in Lviv. The little boy was in such a hurry to see the world that he decided not to wait until they arrived at the maternity hospital. The mother and her newborn son are doing well. And that’s what matters most,” the company’s statement reads.

To commemorate this unusual event, Uklon gifted the boy’s mother a year of free rides. Lesya, the driver who transported the pregnant woman to the hospital, was also recognized: she received a car seat and a year of commission-free rides.

“And while we’re all eagerly awaiting good news, one little piece of good news has already come into the world,” the company added.

A similar incident had previously occurred in Kyiv. There, a female Uklon passenger gave birth to a baby boy right inside the car while on her way to the maternity hospital.

The expectant mother was traveling to the medical facility with a midwife, but they did not make it to the hospital before labor began. As a result, the baby was born right on the road.

Uklon reported this unusual incident. As it turned out, this was already the third birth to take place in one of the service’s cars.

Previously, twins were born at the Rivne City Maternity Hospital with an unusual time difference between them—more than three days. The first to be born, on September 9 at 33 weeks of pregnancy, was a boy named Oleksandr. His brother Andriy was born only on September 12.

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