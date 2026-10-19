An 18-year-old girl was killed by a train in Lviv
In Lviv, on the evening of October 18 at approximately 10:05 p.m., near Professor Yarema Street, a passenger train struck an 18-year-old local woman. The injuries she sustained were fatal, and she died at the scene before medical personnel arrived.
Investigators from the Lviv District Police Department No. 2 have opened a criminal case
regarding this incident under Part 3 of Article 276 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of traffic safety rules or railway operation regulations). The penalty under this article provides for imprisonment for a term of 5 to 10 years. Law enforcement officials are currently investigating all the circumstances of the tragedy.
regarding this incident under Part 3 of Article 276 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of traffic safety rules or railway operation regulations). The penalty under this article provides for imprisonment for a term of 5 to 10 years. Law enforcement officials are currently investigating all the circumstances of the tragedy.
Source: Main Directorate of the National Police in Lviv Oblast
Earlier, in the village of Pluhiv in the Zolochiv District of Lviv Oblast, a train on the “Truskavets–Dnipro” route struck a 61-year-old man. The victim died at the scene from his injuries.
In the city of Chop in Zakarpattia Oblast, a train struck and killed a 49-year-old man who was on the railroad tracks. The victim died at the scene. Police are currently investigating the circumstances of the tragedy and searching for his place of residence and relatives.
A train in Poland struck a man; rail traffic has been disrupted.