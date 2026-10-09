Career counselors for students will be introduced in Ukrainian schools, according to the Ministry of Education and Science

Schools with students in grades 7–12 will have one or two career counselors. They will help students decide on a future career, choose a field of study, and chart their own educational path.

According to the established guidelines, at least one educator will advise students in grades 7–9, and another will advise students in grades 10–12.

Thus, educational institutions that serve students in both age groups must employ at least two career counselors—one for each educational level.

At the same time, the number of such specialists may be higher. This will depend on the number of students, the structure of the educational institution, and the teaching load. In addition, provisions have been made for establishing a talent pool.

Career counselors will help students better understand their own interests, define their career plans, and choose their future educational path.

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine plans to organize separate training for career counselors to work with students in elementary and high school.

The Ministry of Education and Science promises to provide additional details regarding the dates and registration procedure, the composition of the training team, and the list of institutions where the professional development training will take place.

Thus, the training of career counselors will include specialized instruction tailored to the age-specific characteristics of students and the objectives of career guidance at various stages of school education.

This information was published with reference to a letter from the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, according to Osvita.ua.

In the Lviv region, authorities plan to introduce restrictions on the use of smartphones in schools. The rules may apply not only during classes but also during breaks.

On September 1, 2026, the pilot phase of the high school reform began in Ukraine. A new educational model for students in grades 10–12 is being tested in 150 academic lyceums, and plans are in place to expand it nationwide starting September 1, 2027.

The Verkhovna Rada proposes retaining four subjects for the 2027 National Multidisciplinary Test (NMT).

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