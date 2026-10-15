Four cars collided in Ternopil; the driver at fault has been identified

Police are investigating the circumstances of a traffic accident involving four vehicles that occurred in Ternopil. The driver responsible for the accident fled the scene, but officers from the Criminal Investigation Division of the Ternopil District Police Department quickly located him.

The accident occurred on Thursday, October 15, at approximately 7:00 a.m. on Ob’izna Street in Ternopil.

According to preliminary reports, the driver of a Nissan X-Trail veered into oncoming traffic and collided with two vehicles—a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and a Citroën Jumper.

As a result of the collision, the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter minivan was thrown into oncoming traffic, where it rolled over onto a Skoda Octavia.

The driver and passengers of the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, as well as the driver of the Skoda Octavia, sustained injuries in the accident.

After the accident, the driver of the Nissan X-Trail left the scene. Investigators from the Ternopil District Police Department located him. The man is 41 years old and a resident of Kyiv.

Police are currently investigating all the circumstances and causes of the traffic accident.

Information regarding this incident has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations.

Blood samples were taken from the driver to test for alcohol content. This was reported by the Ternopil Regional Police. A woman who lost her husband and three children in a Russian attack died in a traffic accident. Traffic was blocked on the Kyiv–Chop highway in Zhytomyr Oblast due to an accident involving a truck. Ukraine will sharply increase fines for speeding. Over the past year, the number of reserved workers in Ukraine has increased significantly—by approximately 300,000 people—and the number of enterprises recognized as critically important to the economy has also risen. The government attributes these changes to the expansion of the reservation mechanisms, particularly for frontline regions, and is preparing to update the regulations.

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