Ukraine Is Capable of Producing More Drones Than It Has Funding For – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Ukrainian defense industry has mastered the production of highly effective technologies, but domestic financial constraints are limiting large-scale production.

According to the head of state, Ukraine is capable of producing many times more drones than it currently has the funds to pay for. To meet the military’s needs, Kyiv is developing joint production facilities with international partners and is ready to share its own combat experience and proven engineering solutions.

As part of an initiative called “Drone Deals,” the president invited all interested countries to join the collaboration to enhance security, emphasizing the openness of the partnership to other mutually beneficial areas as well.

Source: Office of the President.

Ukraine will significantly ramp up production of interceptor drones capable of shooting down high-speed Russian “Shahed” jet drones. Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi announced plans to expand the production of such drones.

When will Ukraine have interceptor drones, and who will be held accountable for the failure of air defense: experts’ conclusions.

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