Ukrenergo has warned of a power outage on October 10

On Saturday, October 10, electricity consumption restrictions will be implemented in some regions of Ukraine. For industry and businesses, power restriction schedules will be in effect around the clock, while hourly blackouts are planned for all categories of consumers. The reason is the impact of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy infrastructure.

On Saturday, October 10, electricity consumption restriction schedules will be implemented in Ukraine. These measures are necessary due to the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy infrastructure. The restrictions will apply in certain regions of the country.

When the power will be cut on October 10

According to Ukrenergo, power restriction schedules for industrial enterprises and businesses will be in effect from 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. In addition, hourly power outages will be implemented for all categories of consumers from 06:00 to 23:59. These outages will consist of one to two rounds.

However, the specific times when power will be out at a given address depend on the region. Therefore, residents should check the schedules on the official websites of their local distribution system operators—the regional power companies.

Can the schedules change?

Ukrenergo warns that the situation in the power grid may change. If the state of the power grid changes, the restrictions may also be adjusted. Therefore, consumers are advised to monitor updates from their regional power distribution company. That is where they can check the current schedule for a specific address.

Energy officials also urge consumers to use electricity sparingly when power is restored according to the schedule. “When power is available according to the schedule—please use electricity sparingly!” emphasized Ukrenergo. This was reported by Ukrenergo.

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