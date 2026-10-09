A man died in the Kharkiv region after stepping on an explosive device

In the village of Lobanivka, Dergachi Community, Kharkiv Oblast, a local resident died after stepping on an unidentified explosive device.

According to the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in Kharkiv Oblast, the man stepped on the dangerous object and died at the scene from his injuries.

Source: Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in Kharkiv Oblast.

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