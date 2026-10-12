Detectives from the Economic Security Bureau have filed an indictment with the court against three individuals accused of embezzling approximately 14.5 million hryvnia ($350,000) in budget funds during the procurement of barriers for engineering structures in the Zaporizhzhia region. The scheme was organized by the former director of a state-owned enterprise within the penitentiary system, together with a commodity expert and the head of a private firm.

Between February and December 2024, the suspects purchased wire at market value but reported inflated prices in their financial statements, transferring the difference to accounts controlled by affiliated entities. The members of the organized group are charged with embezzlement on an especially large scale and official forgery under Part 5 of Article 191 and Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Source: Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine

In Kyiv, the former head of the Education Department of the Solomyanskyi District State Administration will stand trial for the procurement of electricity for educational institutions, resulting in losses exceeding 5.4 million hryvnias. The pretrial investigation into the case has been completed, and the indictment has been submitted to the court.

The prosecutor’s office requested a warrant for the arrest and detention of Olga Drozdova, head of the Education Department of the Dnipro District State Administration, who is accused of purchasing vegetable cutters and chairs for shelters at inflated prices.

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