In Drohobych, Lviv Oblast, a court heard a case involving the mother of a student at Julian Voronovsky Gymnasium No. 14, who used profanity and disrupted his classmates during class.

The court found the woman guilty of failing to properly fulfill her parental duties; however, due to the minor nature of the offense, it exempted her from administrative liability, limiting its response to a verbal reprimand.

The case sparked a debate online, where some users expressed support for holding parents accountable for their children’s behavior at school.

In addition, another school incident was reported in the Odesa region: On October 8, in the city of Izmail, police launched an investigation into the beating of a 15-year-old student by a 47-year-old teacher during a computer science class.

Source: Vox Lviv

A court ordered a ninth-grader from Ternopil to serve two months of house arrest with mandatory electronic monitoring for a knife attack.

According to regional authorities, the student who opened fire at a school in Zakarpattia may have been recruited by Russian intelligence services through online games.

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