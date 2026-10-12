An 18-year-old player from Rivne's Veres has died in the U.S.

The Veres soccer club announced the death of 18-year-old Oleksandr Petrovsky, who was a product of the Rivne team’s academy.

The young man died in the United States. The cause of death has not been officially disclosed. According to preliminary reports, he may have died in a motorcycle accident.

A fundraiser has been launched in the Rivne region to transport the soccer player’s body to Ukraine and arrange for his funeral. The family needs to raise $35,000.

Petrovsky played for the “Veres” academy and FC “Zdolbuniv.” During the 2023–24 season, he played 19 matches in the National League of the Future and scored two goals.

Source: FC “Veres”

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