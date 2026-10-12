The Krupa Case: The High Anti-Corruption Court Has Authorized Remote Hearings During Air Raid Alerts

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has decided to hold hearings in the case of Tetyana Krupa, the former head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Medical and Social Examination Commission, her husband Volodymyr, and their son Oleksandr remotely in the event of an air raid alert. The decision was made on Monday, October 12, to ensure the continuity of the court proceedings while also safeguarding the safety of those involved in the case.

Due to the morning air raid alert, the court adjourned the hearing until 9:20 a.m. so that all participants could arrive at the courtroom. At the same time, the judge ruled that if an air raid alert is declared again, the hearing will be held remotely—particularly if the alarm sounds while participants are arriving at the courthouse.

At 10:27 a.m., an air raid alert was sounded again in Kyiv. The participants took shelter, after which the court session continued online.

The first motion concerned the case being heard by a panel of three judges. It was filed by the defendant, Tetiana Krupa, and her attorney, Tetiana Kostyuk.

The court dismissed the motion without consideration. According to the court’s ruling, there are no legal grounds in this case for a panel of three judges to hear the case, as the charges do not involve particularly serious crimes.

Another issue was the possibility of entering into a plea agreement. The judge asked Tetyana Krupa, her son Oleksandr, and her husband Volodymyr whether they had signed such an agreement.

All three replied that they had not signed it. According to them, they had not been offered a plea agreement either.

In addition, after an air raid alert was announced, attorney Stanislav Pelyuk requested that the hearing be adjourned. However, the court ruled to continue hearing the case.

The judge set a deadline of October 19, 2026, for all participants in the criminal proceedings, during which they must submit in writing to the High Anti-Corruption Court all statements and motions regarding the adoption of judicial decisions provided for in Part 3 of Article 314 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

This decision was made because considering numerous motions directly during court hearings requires a significant amount of time.

The day before, the High Anti-Corruption Court denied Oleksandr Krupa’s defense team’s request to transfer the criminal proceedings to the Khmelnytskyi City and District Court. The attorney justified the motion, in particular, by citing the security situation in Kyiv and the fact that most of the parties to the proceedings reside in the Khmelnytskyi region.

On October 5, 2024, Tetiana Krupa was notified that she was suspected of illicit enrichment. As early as October 7, the court imposed a pretrial detention measure on her for a period of 60 days, with the option to post bail in the amount of 500 million hryvnias.

On September 4, 2025, the High Anti-Corruption Court modified Krupa’s pretrial measure: she was released from custody, and the bail amount was reduced to 20 million hryvnias. The bail was subsequently paid in full.

In October 2025, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine announced the completion of the pretrial investigation into Tetiana Krupa, her husband Volodymyr, and her son Oleksandr.

The charges must now be considered by the court. The guilt of each of the defendants must be proven in court.

This was reported during the live broadcast of the court hearing.

Earlier, the High Anti-Corruption Court denied the defense’s motion and upheld the pretrial measure in the form of bail set at 20 million hryvnias (approximately $482,000) for the former head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Center for Medical and Social Expertise. Initially, she was ordered to post 500 million hryvnias in bail, but the courts subsequently reduced this amount several times.

Previously, the High Anti-Corruption Court denied a motion filed by the attorneys for the family of Tetyana Krupa, the former head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Center for Medical and Social Expertise (MSEK), to recuse Judge Denys Kovalenko, who had been assigned to hear the high-profile case. The defense team lodged a complaint against Judge Kovalenko, alleging that he had restricted their procedural rights.

As a reminder, Tetyana Krupa, the former head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Center for Medical and Social Expertise, who is suspected of illicit enrichment, filed her 2025 financial disclosure statement. Despite being under investigation and the high-profile nature of the case, the document shows a further increase in her family’s wealth.

Krupa is free to move about the country—the court extended her release on bail for two months.

Krupa, the controversial former head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Medical and Social Examination Center, declared millions in cash.

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