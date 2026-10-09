At the 194th kilometer of the M-06 Kyiv–Chop highway, near the village of Andriivka in Zhytomyr Oblast, a traffic accident involving a truck occurred.

Traffic heading toward Zhytomyr is blocked. Patrol officers have organized two-way traffic in lanes heading toward Rivne.

The circumstances of the accident are being investigated. Drivers are urged to take these restrictions into account when planning their routes and to obey traffic rules.

Source: Zhytomyr Region Patrol Police

Fines for speeding will increase sharply in Ukraine.

Over the past year, the number of reserved workers in Ukraine has increased significantly—by approximately 300,000 people—and the number of enterprises recognized as critically important to the economy has also risen. Government officials attribute these changes to the expansion of the exemption mechanisms—particularly for regions near the front lines—and are preparing to update the regulations.

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