Ukrenergo has warned of power outages on October 28

On Wednesday, October 28, scheduled hourly power outages will be in effect in some regions of Ukraine. The restrictions will be in place from 6:00 a.m. until midnight. The reason is the aftermath of massive Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

According to the company, on October 28, the schedules will be in effect from 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. The outages will affect all categories of consumers in the regions where they are implemented. The restrictions will range from 1.5 to 2.5 rotations. This means that the number of consumer groups that will be without power at the same time will depend on the situation in a specific region.

At the same time, power-limitation schedules will be in effect for industrial enterprises. These schedules call for a reduction in electricity consumption to ease the load on the power grid.

Why the restrictions are being implemented

The power outages are the result of massive Russian attacks on energy infrastructure. Due to damage to energy facilities, the system is operating under limited capacity, so electricity consumption must be regulated.

Ukrenergo warns that the situation may change. If the condition of the power grid deteriorates or there is a need to redistribute the load, the actual times of power outages may differ from those scheduled. Therefore, consumers are advised to monitor announcements from their regional power companies. It is the regional operators who publish schedules for specific addresses and notify the public of any changes.

Ukrainians have been urged to conserve electricity

Ukrenergo has also appealed to consumers to use electricity sparingly, especially during the hours when it is available according to the schedule. “When electricity is available according to the schedule, please use it sparingly,” the company emphasized.

This will help reduce the load on the grid and make more efficient use of available electricity. Where to check the schedule: For up-to-date information on power outages at a specific address, check the official websites of your region’s regional power distribution company. The general schedule from Ukrenergo does not specify the exact time of power outages for each home. Ukrenergo has announced the planned restrictions.

Russian troops continue to strike Ukraine’s energy and oil and gas sectors, primarily in frontline and border regions. On October 26, new power outages were reported in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions.

On the morning of October 25, part of Kyiv was left without power due to a grid failure. The outage affected the Holosiivskyi, Solomianskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts of the capital.

In the Kyiv region, emergency power outages—which had been implemented by order of the National Electricity Company “Ukrenergo”—were lifted. The decision was made after the situation in the power grid stabilized.

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