Ukrposhta has issued a stamp featuring the Archangel Gabriel—the patron saint of Ukraine's military intelligence

On October 12, Military Chaplain Day, Ukrposhta unveiled a new stamp issue featuring the Archangel Gabriel—the heavenly patron of Ukraine’s military intelligence. The issue includes a sheet of eight stamps and an art envelope.

The stamp features a reproduction of the official icon of Archangel Gabriel from the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, as well as the text of the intelligence officer’s main prayer.

The icon was created by Serhiy Herasymenko and Oksana Samson in the style of 18th-century Ukrainian Baroque.

In the center of the composition, Archangel Gabriel is depicted in a frontal waist-length view, clad in the armor of a Roman warrior. In his right hand, he holds a white lily—a symbol of the Virgin Mary—and on his left hand rests an owl, one of the symbols of military intelligence, which embodies wisdom. The emblem of the Main Intelligence Directorate is also depicted on the archangel’s armor.

In June 2025, the decision to designate Archangel Gabriel as the heavenly patron of military intelligence was supported by GUR Chief Kirill Budanov and Metropolitan Epiphanius of Kyiv and All Ukraine.

The stamp issue can be purchased at Ukrposhta’s postal market, philatelic shops in Kyiv, and through the “Vlasna Marka” service.

The stamps were canceled on October 12 at the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra using a special “Military Chaplain Day” postmark designed by Kostyantyn Lapushen. Throughout the day, stamps can also be canceled at the Main Post Office in Kyiv.

During the ceremony, Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, emphasized the importance of establishing a tradition of honoring the heavenly patron of military intelligence.

“This is a new tradition. Military intelligence services around the world have their own symbols, and so does Ukraine’s. But few, if any, have a heavenly patron. Now the Main Intelligence Directorate has one. We are enshrining this tradition in art and symbols, particularly on a stamp,” stated Andriy Yusov.

Archbishop Agapit of Vyshhorod and representatives of the military chaplaincy took part in the event. During the ceremony, the role of chaplains in supporting Ukrainian troops was highlighted. They help defenders maintain spiritual resilience and support them both on the front lines and in everyday life.

Konstantin Kholodov, head of the chaplaincy service of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR), emphasized that the main task of a military chaplain is to help soldiers preserve their humanity even in the most difficult circumstances.

“The motto of the General Staff’s Military Chaplaincy Service is: ‘Guardian of Humanity.’ The hardest thing in this cruel world is to prevent a person from turning into a beast and to preserve their humanity. This is the main task of a military chaplain,” said Kostyantyn Kholodov.

The icon of the Archangel Gabriel, which served as the basis for the postage stamp design, was donated to the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra Museum.

On September 30, JSC “Ukrposhta” decided not to revise parcel delivery rates until the end of 2026. In this way, the operator is giving customers a holiday gift, as the fourth quarter is the peak shopping season.

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