Ukrposhta has decided to expand its network of domestic parcel lockers beyond the previously planned numbers. After installing 601 units, the company decided to add new parcel lockers and increase the number of compartments in existing ones due to growing demand for self-service parcel pickup. By November 1, the company plans to install another 32 devices and add additional modules with compartments in 38 branches.

To pick up a package, a customer simply needs to go to a branch, enter an SMS code, and retrieve the shipment without waiting in line to see a clerk. This is how Ukrposhta’s in-branch parcel lockers work, and they are being installed in branches with the highest volume of visitors. With their help, customers can independently pick up packages that have already been paid for.

Nearly 8 out of 10 packages are already being picked up by customers on their own. This demonstrates the demand for quick package pickup without the need for an operator and explains the company’s decision to continue expanding the network.

Ukrposhta will increase not only the number of parcel lockers but also the capacity of the devices already in place. For example, a parcel locker with 33 compartments will have 67 after an additional module is installed. This will allow for the distribution of more parcels without installing a separate device and will reduce the workload on branch operators.

The network has expanded in stages—from the first machines in Kyiv to hundreds of parcel lockers across various regions of Ukraine. The largest number of them are currently operating in the Kyiv region—159, followed by Lviv—68, Dnipropetrovsk—67, Odesa—42, and Kharkiv—40.

The speed of package delivery is especially important during wartime. Self-service pickup reduces the time customers spend at the branch, which is particularly important during air raid alerts and other security threats.

To pick up a package, all you need is a code from an SMS—there’s no need to install an app on your smartphone. The in-branch parcel lockers are located directly inside Ukrposhta branches and are available during their regular business hours. You can find the nearest branch on the Ukrposhta map. To make parcel pickup even more convenient, the company has launched online payment in the “Ukrposhta 2.0” mobile app.

At the same time, Ukrposhta is expanding its network of outdoor parcel lockers, which are accessible regardless of branch operating hours. By the end of the year, the company plans to expand this network to 1,000 units.

This information is available on the Ukrposhta website.

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