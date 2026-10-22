The government wants to impose a moratorium on debt collection from extractive companies

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a bill to defer the collection of tax arrears from five state-owned enterprises in the coal and uranium mining sectors until the end of the war.

The temporary moratorium will apply to the state-owned enterprises “SkhidGZK,” “Dobropillyavuhillya-Vydobutok,” “Lvivvuhillya,” “Volynvuhillya,” and “Regional Electric Networks.” The grace period will remain in effect until the end of martial law and for six months after its lifting, which will allow the enterprises to direct resources toward production, payroll, and the preservation of more than 10,000 jobs.

Source: Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

An audit by the Accounting Chamber revealed that the State Tax Service has failed in its efforts to collect tax debts. Over the past two and a half years, tax debt has increased by nearly one-fifth, while the number of debtors has risen by one and a half times. Most procedures are carried out manually, and digitization has made virtually no progress.

Individual entrepreneurs (FOPs) are receiving so-called “letters of happiness” en masse from the tax service, notifying them of an alleged tax debt. But there’s no need to panic right away—there’s a clear step-by-step guide for handling this situation.

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