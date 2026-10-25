The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated 187.6 million hryvnias for the restoration of 33 apartment buildings damaged as a result of Russian attacks. The work will be carried out in the Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, and Kyiv regions. Thanks to this, more than 4,000 residents will be able to return to their homes sooner.

The Ukrainian government has allocated 187.6 million hryvnias from the Fund for Eliminating the Consequences of Armed Aggression to repair apartment buildings damaged by the war. The funds will be transferred to the local budgets of the three regions. Funding has been provided for 33 buildings. The largest number of buildings will be restored in Sumy, where 20 high-rise buildings are scheduled for repair. Three more buildings will be restored in Kryvyi Rih, and ten in the Kyiv region.

In total, once the work is completed, more than 4,000 people will be able to return to their homes. These are residents whose homes were damaged as a result of Russian attacks. According to Koretsky, despite the limited resources of the state budget, the government continues to seek funds for housing restoration. “Given limited budgetary resources, we continue to find ways to implement restoration projects to help people whose homes have been damaged by Russian attacks,” the prime minister noted.

The funds will be allocated to local budgets, from which they will be used to finance repair work. At the same time, the government’s statement did not specify exactly when the restoration of each of the 33 buildings will begin or be completed. Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi announced this on Sunday in a post on his Facebook page.

Russian troops are focusing their attacks on Kyiv’s water supply facilities. This winter, residents of the capital should prepare for significantly more difficult living conditions than before. Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi issued this warning.

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