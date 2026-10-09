Bondarenko, a cameraman for Ukrainska Pravda, was released in Austria

In Austria, Bondarenko, a cameraman for “Ukrainska Pravda,” who had been detained along with journalist Mykhailo Tkach on suspicion of espionage, was released from custody. According to Christoph Bendas, a journalist with the Austrian public broadcaster ORF, the suspicions against both Ukrainians were not confirmed. At the same time, the circumstances surrounding the detention and the cameraman’s injury are still being investigated.

In Austria, “Ukrainska Pravda” cameraman Bondarenko, who was detained in Vienna along with journalist Mykhailo Tkach, has been released. This was reported on the “Suspilne Studio” program by Christoph Bendas, a journalist with the Austrian public broadcaster ORF. According to him, suspicions of espionage against both journalists were not confirmed. Therefore, they were released from custody. However, the details of the detention and the circumstances under which Bondarenko was injured remain unclear.

Bendas explained that Austrian authorities are providing little information because the investigation is ongoing. Because of this, it is difficult for journalists to determine exactly what happened during the detention.

What Is Known About the Journalists’ Detention

Earlier this week, two Ukrainian citizens were detained in Austria on suspicion of espionage. Among them was Mykhailo Tkach, head of the investigative journalism department at “Ukrainska Pravda.” He was in Vienna with cameraman Bondarenko. As previously reported, Tkach was working on an editorial assignment related to the search for former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, who had left the country. During the detention, cameraman Bondarenko sustained injuries and was hospitalized.

According to initial reports, Tkach was released around 4 a.m. on Friday, October 9, after spending approximately 12 hours in custody. It later emerged that Bondarenko had also been released from custody. Earlier, Sevgil Musaeva, editor-in-chief of “Ukrainska Pravda,” reported that Tkach had been released, but the editorial staff had been unable to contact him for some time. She also mentioned that the cameraman had been injured during the arrest.

What Austrian Authorities Are Saying

Nina Bussek, a spokeswoman for the Vienna Public Prosecutor’s Office, stated that during other investigations, suspicions of espionage had arisen regarding two additional individuals. However, these suspicions were not confirmed. According to her, one of the detainees had already been released, while interrogations of the other were still ongoing at that time. At the same time, as the spokeswoman noted, the suspicion of a crime in this case also appears not to be substantiated.

According to Christoph Bendas, citing his sources in the Austrian Ministry of the Interior, the other two detainees may be members of the Ukrainian military police. According to him, they were carrying out their duties without notifying the Austrian authorities. This information currently requires official confirmation.

Ukraine Demands Explanations

Following the journalists’ detention, the Ukrainian Embassy in Vienna contacted the Austrian authorities to inquire about the circumstances and legal grounds for the detention. The Ukrainian consul was subsequently granted access to Mykhailo Tkach and spoke with him. The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that Tkach has already been released. At the same time, the Ukrainian side is awaiting an official explanation from the Austrian authorities regarding what happened.

A separate question concerns Tkach’s communication devices. Christoph Bendas emphasized that it is necessary to determine why they were not returned to the journalist after his release. According to him, the Austrian journalism community will continue to gather information about the incident and will reach out to the relevant authorities.

It is currently known that both “Ukrainska Pravda” journalists have been released, and, according to the Austrian side, the suspicions of espionage against them have not been confirmed. However, the circumstances of the detention, the reasons for Bondarenko’s injury, and questions regarding his stay in the hospital require further clarification. This was reported on the “Suspilne Studio” program by Christoph Bendas, a journalist with the Austrian public broadcaster ORF.

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