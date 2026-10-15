Bison bones were found in the shallow Dniester River in Bukovina

Due to the drop in water levels in the Dniester Reservoir in Bukovina, sections of ancient settlements have been exposed, where researchers have discovered fragments of Trypillian pottery, flint tools, and the remains of prehistoric animals.

In September, near the village of Kormany, Serhiy Yakubyna, a history teacher at the Shebutynets Lyceum, discovered bones washed up by the water along with his students. Together with Bohdan Ridush, a paleontologist at Chernivtsi National University, the researchers collected two lower jaws, part of a skull, and other remains. According to the scientists’ preliminary assessment, the finds belong to an ancient bison and a horse, and they date back tens of thousands of years.

The scientists note that as the reservoir’s water level drops, archaeological sites that have been submerged for decades are once again becoming accessible for study, and they plan to investigate the site where the remains were found in greater detail.

Source: “Ukrinform.”

In Kamianets-Podilskyi, residents are concerned about the sharp drop in the water level of the Dniester River, which is the city’s main source of water supply. Between September 1 and 18 alone, the water level dropped by 70 centimeters. The city council has already appealed to government agencies, but for now, the situation remains under control.

The Danube has reached record low levels and has turned into a network of sandbars.

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