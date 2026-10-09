Ukraine plans to introduce a new national holiday—Military Chaplain Day

The All-Ukrainian Council of Churches and Religious Organizations has appealed to the President of Ukraine with a proposal to establish a new national holiday. The initiative calls for designating October 12 as Military Chaplain Day.

“We hope that this year, perhaps even in anticipation of this holiday, a presidential decree will be issued,” said Andriy Kovalyov.

As explained by Colonel Oleksandr Vovkotecha, head of the Military Chaplaincy Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the idea of establishing such a holiday is a joint initiative of various religious organizations and military chaplaincy services from different branches and types of the armed forces.

“Over the past year, we have completed all the necessary approvals with all relevant bodies: both the All-Ukrainian Council of Churches and the Interfaith Council for Military-Patriotic Education of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. It appears that approval from the Cabinet of Ministers has also been obtained. And this approval is currently with the Office of the President,” he noted. This was reported during a briefing at “Ukrinform” on the topic: “The Current State and Prospects for the Development of the Military Chaplaincy Service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine” Andriy Kovalyov, an officer in the Media Relations Division of the Public Relations Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported this.

the Council of Churches called on Zelenskyy to establish a Military Chaplain’s Day in Ukraine. As a reminder,



, a silver medalist at the 2000 Paralympics,

in the war with Russia Ihor Bodnar, a silver medalist at the 2000 Paralympics, was killed in the war with Russia

Cameraman Yaroslav Levytskyi was killed in the war





Read us on