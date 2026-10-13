ARMOLAB tested the "Robonoshi" ground-based robotic system by loading it with a 170-kg weight. During testing, the robot transported a man weighing the same amount. The system was designed, in particular, for evacuating the wounded.

What is known about “Robonoshi”

The tests were conducted with the participation of a company employee named Nazar, who weighs 170 kg (exceeding the specified load capacity). “Robonoshi” is intended for medical transport. It replaces the manual carrying of the wounded and is used during rescue missions.

Technical specifications of the system:

range on a single battery charge: 20 km;

speed with a load: 6 km/h;

payload capacity: 120 kg;

weight: 60 kg;

ground clearance: 140 mm;

Operating dimensions: 180/75/34;

folded dimensions: 55/75/55;

Control system: HOTRS DS600.

What improvements were implemented

ARMOLAB collaborated with the medical unit in the Kupiansk sector. Based on feedback regarding the combat use of “Robonosh,” the company refined the product.

Access to the batteries is now open, so they can be replaced quickly and conveniently. The battery compartment has been optimized: it now holds two batteries, increasing the UAV’s range from 10 to 20 km. The locking wings are made of thicker metal, and the locking mechanisms have been reinforced to ensure the structure remains reliable while in motion.

A wide auxiliary roller with an improved kinematic deployment mechanism has also been installed. It makes it easier to fold the "Robonosh" and improves the chassis’ stability and off-road performance. A cushion has been added to the load-bearing web to prevent asphyxiation and minimize vibration loads.

The control and instrument panel has been moved to the end of the cushion to make it more convenient to turn on the system and monitor the charge level. The remote control’s radio receiver is located in the same place, in a compartment with a hinged cover. This means the receiver or the remote’s binding can be changed without special tools.

This was reported with reference to a post by ARMOLAB.

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