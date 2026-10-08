The eOpora portal has gone live in Ukraine to help people prepare for winter

The “eOpora” portal has launched in Ukraine—a single information resource offering practical advice and up-to-date information on preparing for winter, as well as government support and assistance for the public.

“YeOpora” brings together national and regional programs, practical recommendations, and up-to-date contact information.

In particular, the website provides information on programs to support energy independence for households and businesses, preferential financing for energy equipment, and advice on how to handle temporary power outages.

The Ministry of Energy noted that, as part of the “Winter Support” initiative, work is ongoing to ensure the sustainability and accessibility of necessary support for the public, communities, and businesses.

This was reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine on October 8.

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