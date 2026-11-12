The Supreme Court reduced the prison sentence of former State Administration of Justice head Oleksiy Salnikov

On November 12, 2026, the Criminal Cassation Chamber of the Supreme Court commuted the sentence of Oleksiy Salnikov, the former head of the State Judicial Administration of Ukraine, reducing his prison term from three to two years. The rest of the ruling, specifically the three-year ban on holding positions in state and local government bodies, remained unchanged.

As noted by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, on August 6, 2025, the High Anti-Corruption Court found Salnikov guilty of abuse of influence for obtaining an unlawful benefit in order to influence Supreme Court justices, and on December 2, 2025, the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court upheld this verdict. The Supreme Court’s ruling is final and not subject to appeal; the convicted individual is already serving his sentence.

Oleksiy Salnikov was found guilty of receiving unlawful benefits in exchange for influencing the decisions of Supreme Court judges in favor of a commercial enterprise, that is, of committing the crime provided for in Part 2 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Source: Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office.

The High Anti-Corruption Court found Oleksiy Salnikov, the former head of the State Judicial Administration, guilty of abuse of influence.

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court has concluded its review of the appeals in the case of Oleksiy Salnikov, the former head of the State Judicial Administration. He was found guilty of abuse of influence.

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