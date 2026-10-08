In the Volodymyr-Volynskyi and Kivertsi Forest Districts in Volyn, game wardens carried out two successful wildlife protection operations. While patrolling the area, specialists discovered two poachers and rescued a European roe deer that had fallen into a well.

In the first case, the offenders were residents of the village of Halychany in the Lutsk District who were hunting illegally with smoothbore firearms. Law enforcement officers were called to the scene, where they seized the shotguns and issued administrative citations to the men. Meanwhile, near the village of Kolky, gamekeepers quickly rescued a roe deer from an abandoned well after receiving a report from a local resident; the unharmed animal was then released back into the wild.

This was reported by the Polissya Forest Office.

In the Lviv region, poachers killed two Red Book-listed bison. The men attempted to burn the remains of one of them.

Earlier, in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, a Przewalski’s horse was killed by a Russian landmine.

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