Video: Modular shelters are being installed at train stations in the Kyiv region

Work has begun at passenger stations in the Kyiv region to install modular shelters to protect passengers and staff.

Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, reported that the first such protective structures have already been installed in Hlevas, and work on the platforms in Vyshneve and Brovary will be completed in the near future.

https://cdn-cabinet.ua.news/uploads/images/img-3906.mp4

The certified structures are designed to accommodate 29 people and are being installed as an emergency safety measure due to a shortage of permanent shelters, which is particularly important given the attacks on railway infrastructure. Regional authorities, in collaboration with Ukrzaliznytsia and local communities, plan to expand this project to other train stations in the region.

Source: Timur Tkachenko on Telegram.

Earlier, Klitschko complained that it is impossible to officially use mobile shelters in the capital because no state building codes (DBN) have been developed for them.

As a reminder, in Zaporizhzhia, there are plans to install special modular shelters in the courtyards of high-rise buildings.

Read us on