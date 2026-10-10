U.S. President Donald Trump called on Ukrainians to elect a new head of state to replace Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He stated that Ukraine needs a leader who is willing to make deals.

Trump also accused Zelenskyy of being unwilling to end the war with Russia. According to the U.S. president, the Ukrainian leader allegedly had several opportunities to negotiate a ceasefire but failed to take advantage of them.

“I suggest that Ukraine get a new leader who is capable of making deals. For some reason, Zelenskyy never makes deals,” Trump told reporters.

Source: DWS News

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that revenue from the export of Russian petroleum products is helping the Kremlin continue the war against Ukraine. According to him, the consequences of easing restrictions have become particularly noticeable amid Russian strikes on Kyiv.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that an agreement had been reached with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding the supply of millions of metric tons of Russian diesel fuel to the American and global markets.

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