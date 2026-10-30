Video: In Poltava, a cat named Circe has become a four-legged employee at a bookstore

In Poltava, a stray cat named Circe took up residence at a local bookstore and became a favorite among visitors.

Friends of the store’s employees found the cat in a dumpster and decided to take her in.

The cat has her own spot to rest in the back office, and every morning she comes out into the sales floor when the bookstore opens.

Circe loves the attention from visitors, plays with them, and even gets to know their pets. Photos and videos of the fluffy “employee” have already gone viral on social media.

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The cat has a veterinary passport and all the necessary vaccinations. However, due to an eye condition, she is currently under veterinary care.

Source: Suspilne Poltava

In the capital, a cat named Artemida did not survive after sustaining severe injuries from a hostile attack on the night of May 24 and spending three days trapped under the rubble of a destroyed building. Despite the efforts of veterinarians and volunteers, the exhausted animal’s body could not recover from the burns and injuries it sustained.

In the British town of Somersham (Cambridgeshire), an amazing encounter took place, which the family of Jilly Fretwell called a true “Christmas miracle.”

As a reminder, in Odessa, a cat learned to run for cover during air raid alerts.

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