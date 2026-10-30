In the Dnipropetrovsk region, a man is accused of sexually abusing his 4-year-old nephew

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, a 34-year-old man is accused of sexually abusing his underage nephew and producing child pornography. According to the investigation, he took advantage of times when the boy was staying with his grandparents without his parents, waited until his relatives fell asleep, and recorded his illegal actions on his phone.

The child was four years old at the time.

During a search, law enforcement officers discovered more than 9,000 photos and 2,600 video files containing child pornography. Experts identified his nephew in some of the material.

Juvenile prosecutors from the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office have filed an indictment with the court. The man remains in custody.

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General

In the Lviv region, a man was convicted of sexually assaulting his stepsister.

In the Kherson region, a foster father was sentenced to life in prison for sexually assaulting seven girls.

In the Ternopil region, a man received a 15-year sentence for sexually assaulting his niece.

Read us on