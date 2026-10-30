Ukraine plans to reorganize 11 research stations of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences (NAAS). Following the changes, they will operate not as separate institutions but as structural units of specialized research institutes.

This reorganization involves 11 stations, specifically:

the Odesa Research Station of the National Scientific Center “Institute of Experimental and Clinical Veterinary Medicine,” the Epizootiology Research Station of the National Scientific Center “Institute of Experimental and Clinical Veterinary Medicine,” and the Ternopil Research Station of the NAAS Institute of Veterinary Medicine will be merged into the National Scientific Center “Institute of Experimental and Clinical Veterinary Medicine”;

The Transcarpathian ScientificResearch Station for Salmon Farming and the Reproduction of Endangered Fish Species of the Institute of Fisheries of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine and the Lviv Research Station of the Institute of Fisheries of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine shall be merged into the Institute of Fisheries of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine;

The Sarny Research Station of the Institute of Water Problems and Land Reclamation of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine— to the Institute of Water Problems and Land Reclamation of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine ;

The Polissya Experimental Station of the O. N. Sokolovsky National Scientific Center “Institute of Soil Science and Agrochemistry” – to the O. N. Sokolovsky National Scientific Center “Institute of Soil Science and Agrochemistry”;

The Skvyra Experimental Station for Organic Production of the Institute of Agroecology and Natural Resource Management of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine – to the Institute of Agroecology and Natural Resource Management of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine;

The Experimental Station of the Kyiv Agrarian University of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences— to the Kyiv Agrarian University of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences;

The Donetsk Experimental Station of the Institute of Vegetable and Melon Growing of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences— to the Institute of Vegetable and Melon Growing of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences;

The “Mayak” Experimental Station of the Institute of Vegetable and Melon Growing of the NAAS—to the Nosivka Breeding and Experimental Station of the V. M. Remeslo Myronivsky Institute of Wheat of the NAAS.

The reorganization was planned so that researchers would not lose their jobs or the results of their research. The government supported the decision.

The Ministry of Education adds that the stations will continue to conduct research in veterinary medicine, fisheries, land reclamation, soil science, agroecology, organic production, vegetable growing, and plant breeding. However, this research will now be conducted as part of larger scientific institutions.

The ministry expects that, following these changes, the stations’ capacity to carry out scientific tasks and implement innovations will increase. Specifically, the integration is planned as follows:

The stations’ research findings and results will continue to be utilized in the future work of larger institutions.

Their integration will make it possible to retain scientific teams, provide better working conditions, and strengthen research and development, said Andriy Butenko, Ukraine’s Minister of Education and Science.

The state has returned 564 hectares of particularly valuable land to the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences (NAAS).

57 Ukrainian universities made it onto the list of Europe’s best universities.

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine announced a public discussion of a draft model curriculum for students in grades 1–4 of general education schools.

Vitaliy Bezgin, Chair of the Subcommittee on Administrative and Territorial Structure, speaking on behalf of the “Servant of the People” faction, called for personnel changes at the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine.

Read us on