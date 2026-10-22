Zelenskyy Honored State Border Guard Service Reconnaissance Officers

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented state awards to intelligence officers of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. He thanked the military personnel for the intelligence, interceptions, and operations that help defend the country. The commendations were timed to coincide with the State Border Guard Service’s Intelligence Day, which is celebrated in Ukraine on October 20.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recognized the work of intelligence officers of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine and congratulated them on their professional holiday. The head of state emphasized that every unit of the Security and Defense Forces contributes to the defense of Ukraine. According to him, the daily work of the military, the information gathered, the interceptions, and the operations carried out all play an important role. “Every component of our Security and Defense Forces is very important today. Every person, every soldier, every intelligence officer,” Zelenskyy stated.

He emphasized that all these actions are aimed at protecting Ukrainians. The President also noted that only the joint efforts of all components of the Security and Defense Forces can help Ukraine achieve a just peace and victory. Zelenskyy separately thanked the border guard intelligence officers for their service and daily work. He wished the military strength and emphasized the importance of their contribution to the defense of the state. “Thank you for your service. Thank you for everything you do every day for victory and peace in Ukraine,” the president said.

What Do State Border Guard Service Reconnaissance Officers Do?

October 20 marks State Border Guard Service Intelligence Day in Ukraine. These military personnel collect and analyze information about threats along the state border, monitor enemy activities, and ascertain their intentions. The data they gather helps the Ukrainian military assess the situation, identify dangers, and plan further actions. The work of intelligence officers also contributes to the timely detection of threats and the thwarting of the enemy’s plans.

In his message, Zelenskyy emphasized that success depends on the coordinated efforts of all units. He thanked the border guards for carrying out their duties and for their contribution to the defense of Ukraine. He announced this on his official Telegram channel.

On August 31, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Vadym Chenchyk, deputy head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, as acting head of the service. In doing so, the head of state replaced the interim head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

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