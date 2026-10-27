The Mykolaiv District Court of Lviv Oblast fined truck driver Igor Shchulyk 1,445 hryvnias for failing to yield to a vehicle accompanying a funeral procession carrying a deceased soldier. The incident occurred on September 8 in the village of Uhersko near Stryi on the Kyiv–Chop highway. In addition to the fine, the driver must pay 665.60 hryvnias in court fees.

The incident occurred on September 8 in the village of Uhersko in Lviv Oblast. Truck driver Igor Shchulyk was traveling toward Lviv on the Kyiv–Chop highway. At that time, a funeral procession carrying a deceased soldier was traveling along the road. It was accompanied by a Renault service vehicle with its flashing lights on.

According to the case file, the truck driver failed to yield to the escort vehicle. This led to an emergency situation. It was this incident that formed the basis for the court proceedings.

What the driver said in court

The Mykolaiv District Court of Lviv Oblast issued its ruling on October 22. Ihor Shchulyk did not appear at the court hearing. However, he submitted a statement requesting that the case be heard in his absence.

In the statement, the driver admitted his guilt and asked the court not to punish him severely. The court reviewed the case materials and ruled to impose an administrative penalty.

What fine did the court impose?

The court fined the truck driver 1,445 hryvnias. In addition, he was ordered to pay court fees in the amount of 665.60 hryvnias. Thus, the total amount payable is 2,110.60 hryvnias. The court’s ruling may be appealed within ten days of the date it was issued. Information about the decision has been published in the Unified State Register of Court Decisions.

In the Ternopil region, one person was killed and 14 others were injured when a passenger car collided with a public bus. As of Tuesday, October 27, those injured included the bus driver and 13 passengers, including a minor girl.

In the Kharkiv region, a Mitsubishi collided with a MAN truck. The 36-year-old female driver of the passenger car and her 41-year-old passenger were killed in the accident. A 9-year-old boy who was also in the car was injured and taken to the hospital.

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