Ukraine’s positions on the front lines this year remain the strongest they have been in a long time of full-scale war. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who emphasized that the country’s diplomatic and military capabilities could be even stronger if partners provided a stable supply of air defense systems.

The head of state noted that uninterrupted and robust support from allies—particularly regarding the transfer of Patriot air defense missile systems and other air defense equipment—could significantly strengthen Ukraine’s position during future negotiations. Timely provision of weapons to defend the airspace would allow the country to occupy a significantly more advantageous diplomatic position.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine.

Servicemen of the 2nd Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine, “Charter,” are carrying out the underground special operation “Veles” in the Kupiansk direction, having advanced more than 15 kilometers into enemy territory. On October 27, commanders Mykhailo Drapatiy, Ihor Obolenskyi, and Pavlo Palisa reported the initial results of the operation to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Soldiers of the 23rd Assault Regiment of the Ukrainian Armed ForcesG took part in the “Veles” counteroffensive operation in the Kupiansk sector, during which Ukrainian defenders advanced more than 15 kilometers through underground tunnels and captured over 30 Russian soldiers.

The “Veles” operation was joined by the 13th Brigade of the National Guard “Charter,” the 23rd Separate Assault Regiment “R.U.G” of the 2nd Corps of the National Guard “Charter,” the “Lava” Unmanned Systems Regiment of the 2nd Corps of the National Guard “Charter,” units of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, including the “Freedom of Russia” Legion and the Russian Volunteer Corps, the 429th Separate “Achilles” Unmanned Systems Brigade, and other units of the Defense Forces.

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