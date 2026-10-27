President Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on Ukrainian Literacy and Language Day

On October 27, on the occasion of Ukrainian Writing and Language Day, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy extended his greetings to the citizens and thanked everyone who participated in the All-Ukrainian Radio Dictation of National Unity. The head of state emphasized that the native language is not only a means of communication but also a language of courage, dignity, and the struggle for life and independence, which unites society despite Russia’s attempts to destroy Ukrainian identity.

“The Ukrainian language is now much more than a means of communication. It is the language of courage, the language of dignity, and the language of the struggle for life that Ukrainians wage every day,” Zelenskyy emphasized.

The President also thanked everyone who preserves the Ukrainian language in everyday life, passes it on to their children, and cares for the country’s future. He congratulated citizens on the holiday celebrating Ukrainian literacy and language.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine.

On Tuesday, October 27, the All-Ukrainian Radio Dictation of National Unity took place to mark Ukrainian Writing and Language Day. Well-known Ukrainian actors, singers, TV hosts, and other figures from the worlds of culture and show business joined the language flash mob. The celebrities shared photos and videos showing how they wrote the dictation.

October 27 is celebrated in Ukraine as Ukrainian Writing and Language Day. Over the years of full-scale war, Ukrainian has become more prominent in everyday communication, education, the media, and the digital sphere. At the same time, language habits are changing unevenly: while there is more Ukrainian-language content on social media, the transition to the official language in family communication and in certain regions is taking place gradually.

Scientists at the “Academician Vernadsky” Station and the crew of the research icebreaker “Noosphere,” along with Captain Andriy Starish, took part in the All-Ukrainian Radio Dictation for National Unity. To mark Ukrainian Writing and Language Day, the polar explorers donned Arctic-style embroidered shirts and, despite the time difference, began writing the text “The Letter That Never Ends” at 6:00 a.m. local time.

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