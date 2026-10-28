Ukrainians can receive nearly 1,000 hryvnias in aid through "Diy"

Some Ukrainians are eligible for a government payment of 998 hryvnias. The funds are deposited into a bank card, and applications for the assistance can be submitted through the “Diya” app until the end of 2026.

This refers to the “eBook” government program, which provides a one-time payment to Ukrainians who have turned 18.

In 2026, the payment amount is 998.40 hryvnias. You can receive the money within one year of reaching the age of majority.

To receive the payment, you must:

Open a special “Diya.Card” at a bank.

Log in to the “Diya” app.

In the “Services” section, select “eBook.”

Enter your card details and submit the application.

The funds may only be used to purchase books: paper, e-books, or audiobooks. You must spend the funds within three months of receipt. You cannot withdraw the money as cash or use it for other purchases.

The program will continue to operate in 2026. No announcement has been made regarding its termination at this time.

Source: Radio Track

As a reminder, in 2025, Ukrainians purchased nearly ₴140 million worth of books through the “eBook” program.

In the six months since the “eBook” program began, 18-year-old Ukrainians spent over 91 million hryvnias on books, mostly online.

More than 50,000 Ukrainians have received payments under the “eBook” program.

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