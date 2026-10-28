Norway extradited a banker suspected of embezzling one million hryvnias to Ukraine

A former bank employee from the Ternopil region, who is suspected of embezzling approximately one million hryvnias from the financial institution’s clients, was extradited from Norway to Ukraine. An international warrant was issued for the man’s arrest.

In July 2021, the man left the country and was subsequently placed on national and international wanted lists.

According to the investigation, between 2017 and 2021, he systematically embezzled funds from residents of the Ternopil region and a civic organization by gaining unauthorized access to bank cards and accounts, as well as by abusing the victims’ trust. The total amount of losses exceeds 1 million hryvnias.

Thanks to cooperation between Ukrainian law enforcement agencies and the relevant authorities in Norway, the suspect was apprehended and extradited to Ukraine.

At the request of prosecutors from the Ternopil Regional Prosecutor’s Office, the court imposed a pretrial restraint measure on him.

He is charged with theft, fraud, and illegal activities involving payment cards and means of access to bank accounts (Articles 185, 190, and 200 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General

Earlier, a Ukrainian border guard suspected of murdering a soldier was extradited from Germany.

A former member of the Odesa City Council was extradited to Ukraine in connection with a case involving the misappropriation of property.

A former official from the Khmelnytskyi region, sentenced to 9 years in prison, was extradited to Ukraine.

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