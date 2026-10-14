Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be greeted with military honors outside the British Prime Minister’s residence on Downing Street.

According to British media reports, this will be the first time in the history of the residence that such an event has taken place.

A spokesperson for the British Prime Minister announced the deployment of an honor guard.

Foreign leaders have previously been greeted with military honors at other locations in the United Kingdom, but such a ceremony has never before been held directly at the residence of the British Prime Minister.

The last time a guard of honor was deployed was for the ceremonial welcome of U.S. President Donald Trump during his state visit in September 2025.

Source: BBC

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, along with his delegation, arrived in the United Kingdom on an official visit on October 14, 2026.

Ukrainian negotiators have invited U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, to a meeting in Brussels in the coming days. According to sources, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also expected to attend.

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