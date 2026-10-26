Blogger Sofia Stuzhuk, who did not condemn Russia’s aggression after the start of its full-scale invasion, sold her luxurious home in Kyiv and shared what happened to her cars. According to her, the new owner moved into the house about a year and a half ago. Meanwhile, the former car fleet of the “traitor” blogger is now divided between Latvia and several of her close relatives.

Stuzhuk shared this information in a video posted on Instagram. The blogger currently lives in Phuket, continues to post on social media in Russian, and is in no hurry to speak publicly about the war that Russia has waged against Ukraine. According to Stuzhuk, after leaving Kyiv, she left her house in her parents’ care, but maintaining the property was expensive.

She had to pay for security, maintenance, and keeping the home in good condition. Ultimately, the blogger decided to sell it, fearing she might lose the property due to missile strikes and other risks.

“I had to sell it about a year and a half ago for next to nothing, to be honest,” she admitted.

Stuzhuk emphasized that what upsets her most is not the financial aspect, but the loss of a place tied to so many personal memories. According to the blogger, she bought the house about half a year after she was left alone with her three children, and she cherished it dearly.

She also expressed hope that someday she’ll be able to buy or build an even better house. However, as the blogger herself confirmed, she no longer owns any real estate in Kyiv.

As a reminder, the State Fiscal Service accused blogger Stuzhuk of tax evasion.

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