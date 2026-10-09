Belarus accused Ukraine of deliberately attacking a truck carrying a Belarusian citizen

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry summoned the chargé d'affaires of Ukraine over a drone attack on a Belarusian-registered truck in Russia's Bryansk Region. Minsk considers the strike to have been deliberate.

Belarusian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ruslan Varanov stated that the Belarusian side has grounds to believe the attack was targeted, since the vehicle’s affiliation was allegedly obvious. The Ukrainian diplomat was handed a note of protest and warned of possible retaliatory measures.

A Belarusian citizen was seriously injured as a result of the attack on October 8. According to the Belarusian side, the woman required surgery, including the amputation of limbs.

At the same time, Minsk did not provide any evidence in its statement that the Ukrainian drone had attacked the vehicle intentionally.

Prior to this, Trump had announced a major business deal with Lukashenko’s regime regarding the export of potash fertilizers.

Belarus’s self-proclaimed president, Alexander Lukashenko, stated that Minsk does not have surplus potash fertilizer to supply to Western markets.

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