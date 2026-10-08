In Bashkortostan, the “Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat” facility—one of Russia’s largest oil refining and petrochemical complexes—was attacked. According to OSINT sources, a fire broke out in the area around the facility.

According to OSINT sources, a fire broke out near the “Gazprom Neftohim Salavat” facility.

The distance from the city of Salavat to the border with Ukraine is about 1,400 km.

One social media post notes that, judging by the photos and videos sent in by readers, the fire broke out a few kilometers from the city. Analysis of the published footage suggests the fire is located near the oil refinery.

At the same time, the exact location of the fire and the extent of possible damage have not yet been determined.

The company “Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat” is part of the Russian “Gazprom” group.

The complex has the capacity to process up to 10 million metric tons of hydrocarbon feedstock per year.

The company produces more than 150 types of products, including:

automotive gasoline;

diesel fuel;

fuel oil;

bitumen;

polyethylene;

styrene;

ammonia.

“Gazprom Neftohim Salavat” is one of the major facilities in Bashkortostan’s oil refining and petrochemical industry.

“Gazprom Neftohim Salavat” has previously been attacked by drones.

Specifically, on September 24, 2025, the ELOU-AVT-6 primary refining unit was damaged in an attack.

Another attack occurred on July 14, 2026. Following that attack, a fire broke out at the refinery, and, according to OSINT sources, oil processing came to a complete halt.

At this time, information regarding the exact consequences of the new attack, the nature of the damage, and the impact of the fire on the plant’s operations has not been established.

This is reported by OSINT sources.

In Russia’s Voronezh Oblast on October 7, several settlements were left without power following a drone attack.

As a reminder, crews from the 429th Separate “ACHILLES” Unmanned Systems Brigade and the 9th Unmanned Systems Forces Brigade jointly struck a Russian UAV workshop in the occupied town of Novoyegorivka in the Kharkiv region. According to the Ukrainian military, “Anubis” drones were used in the strike. A logistics depot belonging to the Russian Federation’s 27th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade was also targeted.

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