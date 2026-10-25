Drones attacked a plant belonging to one of Russia's largest titanium producers

On the night of October 24–25, drones attacked the Avisma plant in Berezniki, Perm Krai, Russia. The plant is part of the VSMPO-Avisma Corporation—one of the world’s largest titanium producers. Russian authorities reported minor damage to the industrial facility but claim it remains operational.

Dmitry Makhonin, governor of the Perm Krai, stated that an industrial facility in the northern part of the region sustained damage as a result of the drone strike. According to him, the damage is minor, and the plant continues to operate normally. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian monitoring channel Exilenova+ reported that the “Avisma” chemical and metallurgical plant in Berezniki was hit. Local residents also reported the attack on this facility. Information regarding the extent of the damage and the consequences of the strike requires further clarification.

The Avisma plant produces sponge titanium, magnesium, and titanium-based alloys. These materials are used in various industries, including the manufacture of aircraft, aircraft engines, and rocket and space technology. The plant is part of the VSMPO-Avisma Corporation, which is one of the key suppliers of titanium to the Russian military-industrial complex. Titanium is important for the aviation and defense sectors due to its strength, light weight, and resistance to high temperatures and corrosion.

At this time, there is no confirmed information in public reports regarding the extent to which the attack affected the plant’s production. Russian authorities claim that the plant continues to operate. The attack was reported by The Moscow Times.

On October 24 and during the night of October 25, the Ukrainian military struck several military targets belonging to the Russian army. The strikes targeted radar stations in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, command posts in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, as well as Russian military concentrations in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

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