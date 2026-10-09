Russian troops attacked a warehouse in the Bucha district of Kyiv Oblast. The strike resulted in casualties, and rescue workers are continuing to search for a woman who may be trapped under the rubble.

One injured person was taken to the hospital. Two others received medical attention at the scene.

The search for the woman is ongoing. According to preliminary reports, she may be trapped under the rubble. There is no contact with her.

The attack sparked a fire, which has already been contained. Rescue workers are currently dealing with the aftermath of the shelling.

Psychologists from the State Emergency Service were also on site. They provided support to the victims’ families and the company’s employees.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Kyiv Oblast.

As a reminder, at least two people were killed in Kyiv as a result of the nighttime attack.

Russia struck Zaporizhzhia’s transportation infrastructure.

Russia also struck Dnipro with ballistic missiles, damaging a facility.

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