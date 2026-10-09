A Russian missile struck a Mangelo production facility in Kharkiv

In Kharkiv, a Russian missile struck the production facility of Mangelo, a women’s outerwear brand. The attack, which took place a few days ago, resulted in fatalities and numerous injuries.

“A few days ago, a missile struck our production facility in Kharkiv, hitting our workshop directly. Unfortunately, we have fatalities and many injured. People from our team, management, and production workers were affected,” the statement reads.

Currently, many of the brand’s sewing workshop employees who were injured are in hospitals.

“We’ve lost almost everything we had at the production facility. And for now, we can’t even say for sure how much merchandise was destroyed, what we managed to save, or what condition our workshop is in,” Mangelo noted.

As a reminder, three women were injured as a result of a Russian strike on the outskirts of Kharkiv.

Russian forces have taken the road from Zolochiv to Derhachi under fire.

On October 8, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the “Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat” oil refinery complex in the city of Salavat, Republic of Bashkortostan, Russian Federation. A fire subsequently broke out on the plant’s premises.

As a reminder, over the past day, Russian invaders suffered 1,520 casualties. Additionally, one tank, five armored combat vehicles, and 73 artillery systems were destroyed.

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