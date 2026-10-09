In September 2026, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed a number of key military targets belonging to the Russian army using “middle strike” capabilities. Among the targets struck were aircraft and air defense systems.

One of the priorities remains the destruction of Russian air defense, radar, and electronic warfare systems.

In September, the Defense Forces, in particular, struck two S-400 air defense missile launchers in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation, a 92N6 multifunctional radar belonging to the S-400 system in Sochi, a Buk-M3 air defense system in Zaporizhzhia, as well as Pantsir-S1 and Pantsir-S2 air defense systems.

Among the radar systems destroyed were the “Nebo-U,” “Nebo-SV,” “Podlyot,” “Kasta,” P-18, and other enemy radar stations. Electronic warfare and technical reconnaissance systems were also targeted, including the rare “Krasukha-4” mobile electronic warfare station and automated “Grenadier” technical reconnaissance posts.

The systematic destruction of these assets weakens the enemy’s ability to control the airspace and counter Ukrainian weapons systems.

In September, other important military targets were also struck. A Su-24 aircraft was destroyed at the Saki airfield in the temporarily occupied Crimea. Additionally, the destruction of an enemy MiG-29 aircraft and a Ka-27 helicopter was confirmed during the month.

In Sevastopol, a BK-16 landing craft and a Project 12150 “Mangust” high-speed patrol boat were struck.

This was reported with reference to the press service of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

Ukrainian air defense forces neutralized 114 Russian drones overnight.

Earlier, the ISW explained how Russia changed its tactics for massive strikes against Ukraine.

As a reminder, Russia has modernized the Geran-4 drone, equipping it with new navigation systems and a warhead.

The Russians carried out 172 attacks in the past 24 hours: the Pokrovsk direction remains the hottest.

Over the past 24 hours, 185 combat engagements took place on the front lines, and the enemy deployed 156 guided bombs, according to the General Staff.

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