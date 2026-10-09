Photos have emerged showing the damage caused by drones to the Samara power grid

New damage resulting from the October 8 attack has been documented at the Russian “Samara” linear production and dispatch station.

According to published data, tanks with a capacity of 50,000 cubic meters at the “Samara-2” pumping station site have been completely burned out. At the “Samara-1” site, a 20,000-cubic-meter tank—which was hit on October 2—is still smoldering.

Significant damage to the tank farm could substantially impact the operation of the station, which handles the receipt, storage, blending, and pumping of Russian oil.

The day before, the “Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat” facility in Bashkortostan—one of Russia’s largest oil refining and petrochemical complexes—was attacked. According to OSINT sources, a fire broke out in the area around the facility.

In Russia’s Voronezh Oblast on October 7, several settlements were left without power following a drone attack.

Read us on