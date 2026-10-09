An explosion was heard in Ivano-Frankivsk for the second time that evening

On the evening of October 9 in Ivano-Frankivsk, explosions were heard twice during a Russian drone attack. Prior to this, the Air Force had warned of a jet-powered UAV flying over the city. Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv urged residents to heed the air raid alert and reported that air defense systems were active.

Russia continues to attack Ukraine with strike drones. On the evening of October 9, drones reached the western regions, specifically Ivano-Frankivsk, where explosions were heard.

What is known about the explosions in Ivano-Frankivsk

At 6:45 p.m., Ivano-Frankivsk Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv urged residents not to ignore the air raid alert. He also warned of an increased danger. By 6:52 p.m., the Air Force reported that a jet-powered drone was moving over the city. About a minute later, an explosion was heard in Ivano-Frankivsk.

Later, Martsinkiv reported on the air defense system’s response: “Air defense is active!” The threat recurred in the evening. At 9:11 p.m., another explosion was heard in the city. According to available information, a jet-powered UAV was again flying toward Ivano-Frankivsk. The “Suspilne” report did not include any information about possible damage, casualties, or other consequences of the explosions.

During an air raid alert, residents should remain in shelters and not go outside until the all-clear is given. It is also important to follow announcements from local authorities and the Air Force. This was reported by “Suspilne.”

On the evening of October 9, an explosion was heard in Ivano-Frankivsk amid a Russian drone attack. Shortly before that, the Air Force had warned of a jet-powered drone flying over the city. Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv reported that air defense systems were activated.

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