Convicts in the Sverdlovsk region were forced to build shelters to protect against drones

In the Sverdlovsk Region of the Russian Federation, convicts have been put to work manufacturing prefabricated reinforced concrete modules designed to provide protection against drones.

The structures are being manufactured on the premises of a factory affiliated with the correctional center of the penal colony-settlement in the village of Skhidnyi. The regional Federal Penitentiary Service states that involving prisoners in this work will equip them with “skills in operating heavy equipment” and will serve as grounds for considering their petitions for parole.

The need for such protective structures arose amid regular drone strikes on Yekaterinburg and other areas of the Sverdlovsk Region, which have caused damage to residential buildings and the region’s infrastructure.

Source: Main Directorate of the Federal Penitentiary Service of the Sverdlovsk Region.

Owners of Russian data centers must take it upon themselves to protect their facilities from drone attacks. This was stated by Alexei Zhuravlev, first deputy chairman of the Russian State Duma’s Defense Committee, while commenting on the attack on the Yandex data center in the Ryazan Region.

In Russia’s Ryazan Region, a fire broke out at the Yandex data center following a drone attack.

Following this, a major outage was recorded in the Russian segment of the internet on October 8 at around 4:00 p.m. Problems arose in the operations of banks, online services, mobile operators, e-commerce sites, and other platforms.

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