Zelenskyy Responds to Trump’s Statement on an Energy Truce with Russia — Axios

On October 11, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Donald Trump’s announcement of an energy ceasefire came as a surprise to him. At the same time, the Ukrainian leader assured that Kyiv would agree to a ceasefire if Russia agreed to it.

“The announcement of an energy truce came as news to me. But if the Russians agree to a truce, Ukraine will also agree,” Zelenskyy said in a comment to Axios.

Earlier, Trump announced the start of an energy truce between Ukraine and Russia.

Zelenskyy responded harshly to Musk’s calls for him to step down.

Zelenskyy also outlined a condition for holding presidential elections in Ukraine.

Prior to this, Elon Musk, following Trump’s lead, had criticized Zelenskyy.

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