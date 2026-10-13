Over the course of a year, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces used Sting interceptors from the Ukrainian miltech company “Dyki Shershni” to destroy more than 15,500 Russian drones of the “Shahed,” “Geran,” and “Gerbera” types. Among them were more than 10,000 attack UAVs.

According to the company, the data covers the period from October 2025 to September 2026. During this time, the use of these interceptors inflicted over $700 million in losses on the Russian army.

"The Sting anti-drone system from the Ukrainian miltech company 'Dyki Shershni' has topped the ranking of the most effective interceptors of Russian 'Shahed,' 'Geran,' and 'Gerbera' drones for the twelfth consecutive month. According to confirmed data, in September alone, Sting interceptors destroyed approximately 1,600 such targets, significantly outperforming other systems,” the company emphasizes.

The company cites remote control as one of the factors behind the Sting’s high effectiveness. Pilots from three of the four most effective combat units, based on the number of “Shaheds” destroyed, operate these interceptors remotely using the Hornet VisionCtrl system.

As of the end of September, the Sting also topped the rankings of interceptors targeting Russian jet-powered “suicide drones.” “The effectiveness of neutralizing such targets will increase significantly with the start of mass production of the new specialized high-speed Sting S interceptor. It is currently undergoing combat testing and is already destroying small-sized ‘Geran-5’ missiles.”

According to military intelligence and estimates by Ukrainian analysts cited by the company, the average cost of a single Russian drone of this type may be around $70,000. Accordingly, the destruction of more than 10,000 “Shahed” and “Geran” attack drones is estimated to be worth over $700 million.

In addition, the Ukrainian military uses the Sting to destroy other enemy attack and reconnaissance drones, though no separate statistics are kept for such targets.

This is stated in the company’s press release.

New Ukrainian interceptor drones are undergoing field testing.

Ukrainian drones have been equipped with a navigation system similar to that of the Tomahawk.

Recently, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense codified and approved for use in the Armed Forces of Ukraine three fiber-optic FPV systems manufactured by enterprises of JSC “Ukrainian Defense Industry.”

Prior to this, the Ministry of Defense had codified and approved the domestic “Volynyaka” unmanned aerial system for use by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense approved the Shablya MK19(M) remotely controlled combat module for use by the troops. It is equipped with an MK19 40-mm automatic grenade launcher.

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